Dasha Kvitkova open up about life with a Bachelor
The girl made a touching article about the relations with the beloved
The main character on the show the Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Dasha Kvitkova yet refute all the stereotypes about the project — contrary to the usual situation where the couple breaks up almost immediately after the show, they’re still together and happy as ever. The lovebirds already live together and even showed how arranged their joint nest. They spend all their free time together and travel a lot — for the last time was in Odessa, Paris and rest at the sea in Egypt.
On his page in Instagram Dasha has published a spectacular photo with Nikita. They imprinted on him at a social event — a couple dressed in stylish outfits, but in the hands of girl holds rose. They look cute on each other. Under the post Kvitkova told how similar her life with ex-Bachelor, and that she like about her
“I love that we can stand in a rainy city, to eat the gyro under the canopy, because terribly hungry, and to warm yourself by a local fire from the barrel.
can in the supermarket to buy cheese, wine and fruit, fell on the grass or street parapet, not afraid to get dirty and enjoy the views of the city.
can dance on the street laugh to abdominal pain and not to hide his feelings.
and another time, we can sit in school, try snails and onion soup, turning devices.
you can get dressed in the best outfits and walk the red carpet.
can buy a plane ticket and fly the next day.
can do everything to what we publicly or covertly dream come true. I would a thousand times received from you, rose. Happy that everything is so” — openly shared 21-year-old fiancee Dobrynin.
Many fans love their pair and once again they have touched and left Dasha and Nikita good wishes.
- It feels like not Nikita rose gave, and he is now her present. Because such a satisfied smile. ))
- Tak mil
- So keep
- And we are glad that all the way! Finally, the bachelor picked the girl I hurt, and most importantly, that you are together
- Very similar. Beautiful couple. Watched the Bachelor and You were there the most worthy girl. Well done, Dasha, beautiful and smart. Happiness To You
- VI neimovirna krasiv zvazheni schaslivi!
- Yak are many happiness in this photo
- Happiness to You, may God protects!!!
- You are so beautiful! And at the same time my dear!
- All excellent. Most importantly, convey sincerity, feelings and love…
- Dashulya, I wish you a million roses from Nikita, one day at least. waiting for the wedding (this is addressed to Nikita)
styler.rbc.ua