Dasha Kvitkova showed how they with Nikita to let off steam after a quarrel
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his girlfriend Daria Kvitkova – a great example of a strong and loving couple that regularly touches fans with his manifestations of affection. The lovers spend together every free minute, traveling a lot and sharing in social networks. They recently visited his hometown of Nikita in Chernivtsi, where he was introduced to Dasha with her mother. The impression that they never fight — however, as said Kvitkova, it is not.
On his page in Instagram the girl told about the interaction with friends and how they cope with them. In addition, she demonstrated how they blow off steam after a spat — turns out in the Boxing ring!
Photo Dasha and Nikita captured during a sparring in sportswear and Boxing gloves. Thai Boxing became the perfect solution for them — it helps to relieve tension, and sports load not hurt.
“Very often I see the question:
-Dasha, you once fight with Nikita?
Well, of course;)
We’re a normal couple, we are alive. We have disagreements, we can growl at each other. We just try to let it be only with us. It so happened that before training we with Nikita almost got in a fight, but then let off steam in the ring. We decided that Thai Boxing is a kind of therapy for us as a couple. How do you release anger?” — told Kvitkova.
Netizens began to share their techniques to relieve tension, and also noted that ex-Bachelor and his chosen one interesting method.
- Ocheeen beautiful
- Great solution!!!
- In the ring to fight effective)))
- Clean house…clean and it calms me down
- Ogovoru all s lad, pokey not didema to primirennya
- Pribirannya, BG
- Pears you do it? Nikita-the polyube not at full strength angry
- Moladz TSE brainchild of Kruty for a bet
- cool, be sure to discharge)
- A good way when you’re angry and I start cleaning)
- Cool idea, need to take note 🙂
- Lovely couple