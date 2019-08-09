Dasha Tregubova boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit

Ukrainian TV presenter and actress Dasha Tregubova published a photo in a bathing suit.

In the busy schedule of Dasha Tregubova managed to find a free moment to go to sea. On the official page of TV presenter in Instagram there is a picture with the Odessa beach Kaleton where Tregubova posing in swimsuit with a pink Flamingo.

“My Amor, I’m on the sea. For two days, if that,” wrote Tregubova with the hashtag “life is good” and “photo of the day”.
“Wow! As much as two days! It is wrong to pamper yourself!”, “Beautiful! You are my favorite actress,” “I love Dasha because she is very simple and beautiful. She’s not showing off for the camera and shows his “luxury life” to us “poor” Ukrainians. Very nice to look at her and to watch her. I wonder how will be revealed to the audience in X-Factor. I hope that will not disappoint!”, “Great! Two days is enough to rest?”, “Dasha, you workaholic! I wish you to go into good and long rest when the job is paused will be” – comment on the fans.

