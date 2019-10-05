Dasha Tregubova surprised a cocky way
Well-known Ukrainian actress and new host of the vocal show “X-Factor” on channel STB Dasha Tregubova was surprised by the brash way in the style of BDSM.
Daring photos of stars appeared in the 39th day of her birthday, which she celebrated at work. Dasha held a festive day on the set of new film “blood Brothers,” according to the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
In it she appeared in a sexy bold look in a black tight-fitting latex suit with cutouts on the chest and a whip. Dasha plays in the film, the sexy owner of a BDSM Studio.
“This is probably one of the most vivid images I had to play for the last time! My character is a femme fatale. The whole thing in its singularity and how she skillfully solves not only sexual fantasies but also psychological problems that are associated with the relationship. She gives good advice and by the way, plays a role in detective story series,” — said Dasha.