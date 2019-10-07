Dashing the nineties: Irina Bilyk struck by a powerful image (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently spoke about the assault of a maniac, shared the photo in the 90s.
“I noticed that fashion 90s back and thought, not to do anything of the kind?”, — she signed the photo.
In the picture on the feet of the singer — mesh, on the arm of colorful bracelets, and on her head — a wig color “nothing paints a woman as hydrogen peroxide”.
The opinions of fans of the star divided. They believe that the image of beautiful.
“You are bright colors”, “Minx”, “You will go this way”, “have to do” — advise them.
But there are critics. They believe that Bilyk has outgrown these clothes and hairstyles. “No” — answer the commentators and suggest to repeat his images.
We offer you to remember the old images of Iryna Bilyk.
By the way, recently Bilyk admired a stylish way.
