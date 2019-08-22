Date and venue of the fight for the IBF title between Derevyanchenko and Golovkin
Mandatory Challenger for the title of world champion on the average weight under version IBF Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko will fight for a world title with the former world champion of WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO and Ring magazine, the Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin, according to nur.kz.
The fight will take place in new York at the legendary Madison Square Garden, 5 Oct.
It was noted earlier that for this fight he will get the biggest fee of his career – approximately $ 5 million.
The winner of this match will face Canelo Alvarez in a unification bout.
Recall that Alvarez was stripped of his title. The Mexican was stripped of the belt, as his side failed to negotiate with the applicant for the title of world champion under version IBF Derevyanchenko.