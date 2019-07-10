Date announced the beginning of reception of orders for Kia Seltos
KIA has officially announced that July 15, 2019 new Kia Seltos will be available for online booking and in the showrooms of India, where you will also be able to pre-order.
While Kia Motors India will be announced prices for its first model Seltos 22 August 2019, the Korean company announced to its dealers that as of 15 July 2019 she will officially take orders in showrooms and on the Internet. A few days ago part of the dealers of Kia began to receive informal orders for the SUV Seltos. Currently, the dealers promise to supply Kia Seltos about the last week of August, immediately after the announcement of the official price.
Diesel variants Seltos will be presented with the basic version of HTE and high-performance HTX +. Petrol version — the GTK and GTX +, respectively. A high-performance version will differ 10.25-inch touchscreen, head-up display, a circular camera, sunroof, multi-colored ambient lighting, front seats with cooling and Bose sound system.
Gamma motor Seltos is represented by three engine options: 1.5-litre petrol with a CVT 6МКП and 1.5-litre diesel, combined with 6МКП and a 6-speed torque Converter and a 1.4-liter gasoline turbo with direct injection in combination with 6МКП or 7АКП dual clutch. The 1.4-liter engine will be available only in the sports version of the GT-Line, which will have a unique design.
As we reported earlier, Seltos will be available in various body colors like plain options and two-tone combinations. The new SUV will be a great competitor to such models as Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and aggressive priced MG Hector.