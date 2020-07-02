Date battle three championship belts between Lomachenko and Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
The President of the promotion company Top Rank Bob Arum said in an interview with ESPN that the fight of the world champion in easy weight under version WBO, WBA and “the franchise” by the WBC, Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) against IBF belt holder, American Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s) will be held on September 19.
About the venue while there are no specifics, but with the big share of probability, this can be Las Vegas, said promoter Lomachenko.
Recall the original fight between Lomachenko and Lopez was to be held on may 30 in new York “Madison Square garden”, but was cancelled due to pandemic COVID-19 .
Add that Lomachenko has not been in the ring since October of 2019, when he won a unanimous decision Luke Campbell.
Note, this was only the second time in 2014, when the Ukrainian won the match ahead.