Date of the battle Derevyanchenko with the king medium weight championship belt

Sergey Derevyanchenko
Mandatory Challenger for the title of world champion on the average weight under version IBF, Sergey Derevyanchenko will fight for the championship belt champion of the WBA, WBC and IBF Saulem Alvarez October 26, reports sportarena.com citing insider information.
The fight will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
Earlier, the IBF was willing to deprive the Mexican championship title in that case, if he refused to go on the single ring with the Ukrainian.
Saul Alvarez
