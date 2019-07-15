Daughter Brezhneva left for Valentine’s sincere message

The eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman recently revealed her boyfriend-handsome, now openly exchanged gentle confessions online. She has published in Instagram a new photo with a guy named Matt, cannon, and wrote that he misses his lover. Apparently, Sonya and her boyfriend are forced apart and communicate through social networks.

Дочь Брежневой оставила для возлюбленного искреннее послание

The black-and-white photo of 18-year-old daughter star and her boyfriend run through the waves and spray close their siluete and face. However, it is possible to consider that young people are laughing and holding hands.

On Matt’s shorts and light shirt, and the Sonya – a long dress with thin straps, which are completely soaked.

“I miss you” — leave a message under the photo of the girl. The answers were not long in coming: “me too.”

Such love in the network and a gentle confession touched the girl’s subscribers. They admired the couple and left their comments.

“This is unreal”, “wow!”, “Too gorgeous,” “Cute creatures”, “a lot of starosta! You’re very cute,” wrote a follower.

