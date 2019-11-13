Daughter Christina Aguilera was the star of the show in London
Yesterday in the world tour X Tour in London hosted a concert by Christina Aguilera. Special guest performances became her 5-year-old daughter summer rain. She got along with her mother on stage during a loss of the track Let There Be Love. The girl was noise-canceling headphones, so she hardly heard what the jubilation of the crowd made her appearance.
However, the reaction was appreciated by her mother, whose return to the stage associated with the new and definitely a joyous stage in life. X Tour was the first European tour Aguilera for the last 13 years. In may Christine left the show “the Voice” after six seasons of use and now fully dedicates himself to singing career.
At some point I committed myself to the TV and the work did not suit me. But now I’m ready to abandon the sterile TV format and go back to what I can do best… Happy to be back on stage
— admitted Aguilera in a recent interview.