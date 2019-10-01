Daughter Cindy Crawford was confusion during the show
18-year-old Kaia Gerber, who is now one of the most sought after models in the world, there was confusion during the presentation of the collection of pret-a-porter spring-summer 2020 Valentino in the fashion Week in Paris.
As writes Daily Mail, Kaia took to the runway in a narrow black pencil skirt and a completely sheer black blouse that wasn’t wearing a bra, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
On top she put on a black blazer, partially hiding the bust girls. However, at one point the floor of the blazer shifted, exposing one of her Breasts completely. Remaining professional, the daughter of famous supermodels Cindy Crawford and didn’t blink, completing its exit.
In a similar situation and got also American singer Christina Aguilera during a speech in Las Vegas. She was in a dress with a very risky cleavage, which moved down even lower than planned.
However, the 38-year-old pop star was ready to such turn of events, as her nipples were prudently covered with silver tape.