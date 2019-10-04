Daughter Elena Kravets pleased with the spectacular
October 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
16-year-old Maria is growing a copy of her star mother and often lets subscribers spectacular images.
Recently visit girls in social networks there were photos of her posing in a stylish outfit of denim and a shirt in an abstract print. Your look it complemented the massive sneakers.
It is known that shots were made while working on a joint video by Dmitry Shurov (Pianoboy) and Ukrainian reparse Alina Pash in which Mary played a major role.
In the caption to the frame Kravets Jr. thanked the star mentors for the work and interesting experience. Note that Mary is actively engaged in creative activities and tries himself in different spheres, including in modeling.