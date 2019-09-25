Daughter Hugh Jackman forbade him to appear at her school: what happened
Hugh Jackman — father of two adopted children. Together with wife Deborah Lee Furness he has a daughter Ava and son Oscar. How are the relations with the heirs, Hugh said in an interview with Closer magazine.
Ava is 15 years old now, the Oscar — 18. And with them, Jackman admits, it becomes increasingly difficult to find a common language.
Every time I asked Oscar to do something or to listen to me, he just says, “I’m an adult now. I can do whatever I want,” —
says Jackman.
Remember Hugh and the recent the curious case of the daughter, the culprit of which he was by accident. Ava learns to dance. And Jackman as a caring father decided to visit his daughter and to see her success. But instead disrupted the lesson. The Hollywood star who began his acting career in musicals, which required a masterful dance, immediately surrounded by fans from among the classmates of ava.
I was attacked by 60 girls in white tutus. Then she said: “never come back here!” —
said the actor.
Recall that Hugh Jackman is now touring the world with the musical show The Man. The Music. The Show.