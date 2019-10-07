Daughter Jude law appeared in public in a dress with a racy neckline
18-year-old iris Lowe is increasingly becoming the heroine of gossip.
The model attracts the attention of the audience with their provocative outfits.
For a party in London, the daughter of Jude law came in original dress Saint Laurent.
Black velvet dress without straps with embroidered lips barely covered his naked breast young stars. Luckily for iris, she managed to avoid fashion embarrassment.
Hair actor’s daughter gathered in a strict bun. Beauty look with red lips perfectly complemented the dramatic dress. On one of the photos iris posed with popular British model Sonny Hall.
Of the model’s fans admired her unusual way. They noted that the girl had inherited expressive eyes of his famous father.
“Gorgeous girl!”, “All Judah”, “Interesting dress… you look very handsome”, “Bold choice of dress, but it was worth it,” wrote a follower.
Recently iris in the doll image came out with a boyfriend.