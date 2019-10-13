Daughter Kate moss Lila grace in a new ad campaign of Marc Jacobs Beauty
Cooperation of a young model with international cosmetic brand, exactly a year.
In a new ad shooting 17-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate moss demonstrates a new liquid eyeliner with glitter. Apart from a few shots of the brand has published in Instagram video where Lila does make a popular YouTube beauty blogger, makeup artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty Nikki de Jager tells about a new product.
The previous survey for the beauty brand was made in August of this year. Black-and-white images, many recalled the photo shoot Kate moss in the late ‘ 80s. Marc Jacobs Himself very happy with Lila and finds her beautiful and dynamic model.
Recall, Lila moss became the face of one of the most prestigious campaigns in the fashion world at just 16 years old. The news became known thanks to staff in the Instagram account of the brand Marc Jacobs Beauty. Despite his age, Lila grace isn’t new to the fashion world. She has already appeared with Kate on the cover of Italian Vogue, is one of the models of the Agency of his mother, often visits with her shows at the fashion Weeks in 2017, she participated in the campaign brand in the hair Braid Bar, and in 2018, interviewed Gigi Hadid. As I wrote about Lila W Magazine, in the future she can as she conquer the runway and become a fashion critic.