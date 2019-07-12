Daughter Kourtney Kardashian was 7 years old
40-year-old star celebrated the birthday of his daughter
Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the famous sisters have always been very honest with your subscribers. This applies not only to “hot” shots in sexy outfits and without them. Not less emphasis is put on family values. So, in her microblog often appear all children: 9-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Rhine Eston, and baby Penelope, who was 7. But despite a lot of classic posts in the style of install, it is not so often shows shared a photo with the daughter.
In honor of her birthday the 40-year-old star has prepared such a frame. Courtney put up a selfie in the foreground which poses itself, and on the back – the birthday girl. Star mom wore a stylish white suit, showing her magnificent cleavage. And Penelope emblazoned in silver on the top with thin spaghetti straps. “I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she is 7 years old. She inspires me to be a completely improved version of myself. What I learned from her is immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love,” wrote a businesswoman and loving mother.
Not surprisingly, the occasion it was decided to celebrate in a big way. For the girl and her friends had arranged a slumber party. Or rather – party. All the guests went to a fancy restaurant on a white limousine in pajamas and Slippers. Of course, there shone cousin Penelope – TRU Thompson and the North West. Penelope was dressed in a costume from Charmajesty Linens, already famous online fashionista North was dressed in bright pink pyjamas and huge fluffy Slippers, and True one-year-old wore the pajamas the color of melted milk with small print. Girls were fun and pleasing to their families.