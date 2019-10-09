Daughter Lolita the site refused to groom
Banned in Ukraine, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who recently broke up with a young husband Dmitry Ivanov, decided to marry his special girl Eva, but she refused.
About IBA said in an interview kp.ru.
“Recently, my one friend said that she eve has a good groom. I talked to the daughter. She said, “Mom, not yet!” And I’m glad she’s learning in the first place”, — said Lolita.
The singer wants to get married. According to her, her new relationship is predicted by the astrologer. The singer even knows who she will soon meet. “A good partner. Husband or not a husband is not important. To me a married man, because I show respect. Because I’m a woman grown, to stamp calmly. Although my passport is still plenty of room”, she said.
“I admit the only form of marriage — wedding. I therefore this ritual was not done ever in my life, it is necessary to approach responsibly. It seems to me that the next stage in my personal life will be a wedding”, — said the singer.
Earlier, the IBA admitted that he is afraid to “turn into aging fat alcoholic”.
