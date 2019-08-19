Daughter Mishka: the name of the representative of Ukraine at Junior Eurovision song contest (photo, video)
Ended national selection children’s “Eurovision” contest, for the victory which competed with 10 finalists. Among them — the daughter of a famous comedian from the “Quarter 95” Eugene Kosh Warawara. But luck smiled at the other young performer — Sofia Ivanko from Kiev. It is with the song “If it seems” will represent our country at 17 international song contest in Poland
“We have determined that Sofia Ivanko is the best representative of Ukraine at Junior Eurovision this year. Why? Because it’s different from the other participants, she is very kind, it has its own very expressive-emotional nature, it is mysterious, it has something that no other people in the other participants”, — said jury member, singer Alyosha.
Recall, 13-year-old Sofia Ivanko has said about himself, taking part in competitions and festivals, was a member of the show “the Voice.Children.”
The international children’s song contest “Eurovision” will be held on November 24 in Poland, in Gliwice. For the victory will compete with 19 artists from different countries.
Ukraine can boast of only one victory — in 2012, young Anastasia Petrik with the song “Nebo” won the contest.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the winner of the fifth season of the vocal show “the Voice.Children” became Alexander Tatarashvili.
