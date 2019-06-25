Daughter Nicole Kidman made her debut in the TV series “Big little lies” (photo)
Daughter of a Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and Australian country singer Keith urban followed in the footsteps of his star mother. Ten years Sandi rose and eight-year-old faith Margaret appeared in a cameo role in the new season of the TV series “Big little lies”, one of the main roles in which she plays Kidman. The names of the children, Kidman was even listed in the credits.
The Daily Mail reports that girls portrayed students in two scenes filmed in the school along with the onscreen children of the heroine, Nicole, boys, twins max and Josh (who is played by ten actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti). In real life kids are friends and often play together. Nicole has repeatedly invited the boys to his home.
Faith and sandy often accompanied the mother to the set. “There is something wonderful to bring children to their work, that they may see what you do and were a part of this,” — said the debut of daughters Nicole.
