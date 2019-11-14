Daughter of Alexander Ponomarev left Ukraine
The daughter of Ukrainian singer Alexander Ponomarev and his ex-wife Elena Mozgovaya, 21-year-old Eugene, moved to Portugal.
About it the actor said in the Studio “Sedanca z 1+1“.
Now she works in Portugal, but what does Jack, the singer said.
Now the contractor is actively preparing for her solo concert. The event will take place on 16 November at the Palace “Ukraine”. Jack, unfortunately, won’t be able to come and support father.