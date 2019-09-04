Daughter of Milla Jovovich posed in outfits from Prada
The daughter of a Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Milla Jovovich, the 11-year-old ever Gabo Anderson starred in a stylish photo shoot for the debut issue of the magazine Jalouse Magazine, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
Footage from the new photo shoot was published on the personal page Jovovich in Instagram, where she expressed admiration for the modeling achievements of his daughter.
The star mom also said that ever followed in her footsteps, decorating persepectives the debut issue of the American gloss, in fact in the 90-ies Jovovich also starred in France for the first issue of the magazine.
“I am incredibly proud of my amazing daughter. It’s very touching for me, because in the 90-ies in France, I also as she graced the debut issue of Jalouse Magazine. She repeated my experience after many, many years. I love not only this photo shoot, but from an interview with his daughter. She is very smart, perceptive and caring girl,” wrote the actress.
Jovovich also said that her daughter posed in outfits from Prada, showcasing images from the new autumn collection premium brand.