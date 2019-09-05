Daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton changing the name: what happened
Today, September 5, little Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the first time to go to school. To comprehend the wisdom of it will be science at the London school Thomas’s Battersea, along with his elder brother Prince George. Writes about this edition of Telepro with a link to Hello!
But that changes in a girl’s life does not end at school, it will change the official dynastic name of all members of the family Queen Elizabeth — Mountbatten-Windsor — Cambridge.
That’s right — Charlotte Cambridge will name her school peers.
The new name for the school, the newspaper notes, is one of the Royal traditions.
So, at the time, the dad of Charlotte’s Prince William and his brother Harry in schools bore the name Wales.
The name was produced from the title of their parents, Charles and Diana Prince and Princess of Wales. And William and his wife Catherine, as you know, the Queen bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Therefore, all of their children — George, Charlotte, and then when he grows up and baby Louis at the time of study would to bear the name Cambridge.
Already officially confirmed, in a prestigious private school Thomas’s Battersea, Charlotte spends her entire family. The girl enter in the gate of the institution. In front of the school will be the official photo shoot.
At the same time, the newspaper notes, Archie — son of Prince Harry and Megan Markle — most likely, will not have to change the name to enroll in school. After all the desire of his parents, the kid will not wear any titles. In school documents, it will be recorded just as in his birth certificate — Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
