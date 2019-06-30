Daughter of Sylvester Stallone at a social event in stylish outfits

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Sistan and Scarlett grow these beauties. They are increasingly seen at various events.

Дочери Сильвестра Сталлоне на светском мероприятии в стильных нарядах

Daughter of Sylvester Stallone — Sistin and Scarlet visited yesterday the presentation of a new collection of lipsticks from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, which took place in Los Angeles.

For the event they chose a stylish and comfortable outfits. 21-year-old Sistin dressed in a white asymmetrical top, light grey trousers, with a subtle beige cage and lace-up high platform and heel.

Her younger sister, 17-year-old Scarlett also wore a white top, which combined with jeans and black ankle boots on a rough sole with silver-tone chains.

Girls to let my hair down and lightly painted eyelashes.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.