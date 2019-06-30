Daughter of Sylvester Stallone at a social event in stylish outfits
Sistan and Scarlett grow these beauties. They are increasingly seen at various events.
Daughter of Sylvester Stallone — Sistin and Scarlet visited yesterday the presentation of a new collection of lipsticks from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, which took place in Los Angeles.
For the event they chose a stylish and comfortable outfits. 21-year-old Sistin dressed in a white asymmetrical top, light grey trousers, with a subtle beige cage and lace-up high platform and heel.
Her younger sister, 17-year-old Scarlett also wore a white top, which combined with jeans and black ankle boots on a rough sole with silver-tone chains.
Girls to let my hair down and lightly painted eyelashes.