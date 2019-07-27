Daughter of uma Thurman and Andie MacDowell were in the center of attention at film premieres
Maya Thurman-hawke and Margaret Coolly appeared at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once… in Hollywood” in Los Angeles.
First, before the photographers came Maya Thurman-hawke in a classic black suit and white corset, diluting the “rigor” of your outfit floral headband. 21-year-old daughter of actors uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke walked in the footsteps and at the same time against the wishes of the mother, starring in the Quentin Tarantino (recall that Uma Thurman is the Muse of the Director and starred in his Thriller “Kill bill”). Despite her young age and the excitement, Maya was able to play in the film on par with such giants of Hollywood like Leonardo DiCaprio, brad pitt and al Pacino. For Maya it is only the third work in the film — she previously starred in the TV series “Very strange things” and “Little women.”
Later in the premiere came as the youngest of three children of actress Andie MacDowell and Paul Quelle — Margaret. 24-year-old actress charmed the photographers out on the carpet in a sparkling mesh dress -mesh Prada top blue crop top and mini skirt. In addition to the role in “Once upon a time… Hollywood” in her filmography includes other films: series “Left behind”, “Fosse/Verdon” and the movies “IO”, “death note”.
By the way, both girls already have behind shoulders experience in advertising shootings: Mayan became the face of Miu Miu campaign and Margaret starred in the acclaimed video Kenzo.