Daughter of Vera Brezhnev shared hot bed images

Sonia Kiperman shared a series of pictures, which poses one of only a Bathrobe.

Recently the eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman often publishes photos in your blog. Recently, she has unveiled a young man, first time posting a photo with him, and recently published pictures where posing in bed in only a Bathrobe that barely covers the Boobs and bares the shoulders. Pictures turned out very seductive and fans bombarded the singer’s daughter with compliments.

By the way, appreciated the pictures, and Faith. The actress posted a photo in your profile, enthusiastically writing: “It is. My. Daughter!”.

