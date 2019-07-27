Daughter of Vera Brezhnev shared romantic pictures from Paris
The pair posed on the background of the Eiffel tower
The eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman recently publicly “introduced” network on your boyfriend. The young man’s name is Matt cannon and, apparently, the girl met him while studying in the United States. Somehow star mother of 18-year-old beauty added that he did not go into the private life of the daughter, but if she asked her for advice – will definitely give. Faith does not hide that is ready to be a grandmother, because she gave birth to a pretty heavy sleeper before, but it sure daughter want to walk and see the world. However, she only confirmed the words of the famous mom, posting pictures from Paris, however, she went there not alone but with her boyfriend.
In stories daughter instagram actress posted a series of pictures from the capital of France. One of them, she showed Matt posing on the background of the local attractions.
The guy – white basic t-shirt and original pants, he lowered his head down so that his curly hair closed almost all the face.
Sonia also has shown the evening of the Eiffel tower and couldn’t resist a selfie with your beloved on the background of the symbol of the city of the romantics. However, a picture can not be called successful, because the faces of the lovers is adjacent to the camera. She decided to play a little trick on myself and said, “We are good in the ability to take photos”.