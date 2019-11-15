Daughter Olga Freimut at the premiere of the mini-dress with feathers
The stars of show business called for loud social events.
In the cinema “Oscar” (Gulliver) premiere of the highly anticipated film “Charlie’s Angels” — the story of a new generation of the magical and dangerous spies who work for a mysterious boss Charlie. The first film was watched by representatives of show business: Uncle George, Solomiya Vitvitskaya, Jean gritsfeldt, Natalka Karpa, Ivanna Onofriychuk and others.
Among the guests of the premiere were also old daughter Olga Freimut Zlata Mitchell and sister of TV presenter Julia freimuth. 13-year-old Zlata in recent times appears on the social events and always chooses bright images. This time the girl shone in the mini-dress with feathers together with a stylish jacket and completed the outfit with red lipstick and beige pumps.