Daughter Olya Polyakova flashed her toned figure
Masha Polyakova continues to learn the basics of the modeling business. Recall that at the moment the eldest daughter Olya Polyakova’s resting and at the same time enrolled in a modeling camp in the Greek city of Patras. By the way, one of the organizers of the trip and at the same time mentor the girl is Ukrainian model Alla Kostromicheva.
On his instagram-page 14-summer Masha Polyakova to share with thousands of army of fans of vivid photos and video, showing off the model achievements. Every day, the girls train hard to keep myself in perfect shape. And of course, learn a skill show.
So, under stories Masha showed what they have learned in all that time. In mini-shorts, a white t-shirt and heels Polyakova Junior walked in a straight line. In the final, effectively playing with hair. The corresponding video appeared on twitter-blog MyGlamWish. Video Masha defile second.
Also, the girl hurried to show and a couple of new photos from Greece. On one of them the daughter Polyakova flashed a slender figure. All continuous training have yielded positive results.
Girl posing sideways, closed in the red swimsuit. In the background you can see the pool and a luxurious Greek types.
“The new Baywatch, how do you a lifeguard?” — signed the Polyakov younger.
Masha fans were quick to post their comments under her new photo:
- “Rescue fire!”
- “Whoa-whoa-whoa, why so hot?”
- “Lifeguard – super, with such long legs you’ll catch and save anyone!”
- “Class! And don’t look at all the idiots that write crap. Just jealous!”
- “I would have married her!”
- “You are very beautiful, let those that are jealous, shut your mouth, because you’re beautiful”