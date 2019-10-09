Daughter Olya Polyakova struck a new stylish way
Masha Polyakova never fails to fascinate its users new stylish bows. Note that the 14-year-old Ukrainian “Queen of the night” Olya Polyakova actively developing your instagram blog. The girl talks about beauty, the novelty, beauty and fashion. For example, recently a girl showed how to look after themselves. As the starry mother, Maria goes to the gym and keeps himself in shape. Very often she shows pictures and videos of their workouts.
Of course, stylish beauty is not against and the result of trips to the makeup show. So, on his page in the network instagram Masha Polyakova showed the new photo, which literally shines. The girl said, it “made eyebrows”. Pay attention that today is still in the trend of thick, natural eyebrows. “Thin stripes” is no longer relevant!
Mary also demonstrated another two trends in accessories. This fall fashionista choose a felt hat with a straight brim, as well as “peep season” — the necklace with the massive chains.
Fans Masha did not leave my pet without a nice reviews:
