Daughter Olya Polyakova tried on the way ratovomalala elf
14-year-old daughter of the singer Olya Polyakova’s Masha is a very active girl, because she manages to go to school, and in addition, actively developing your blog to Instagram, the model learns the skill and takes voice lessons.
On his page in Instagram Polyakova, Jr., has shown, what is the image selected for the school party. In the photo she is pictured with two classmates, the girl turned into a cute elf with pink hair and a charming, sharp ears.
Complete bright white sheer lace bow blouse, the makeup to tone hair and funny glasses in a circular frame. Mary clasped her lips in a kiss and happily posing for the camera.
“So here I am with the class celebrated Halloween, and you are celebrating or have already celebrated?” — shared the young blogger.
Network users loved Cars the way they ocheretny times noted that she is just a copy of her mother.
- Mary is very cool
- God, Maruska, Yak ti harnyunya
- Don’t celebrate
- ABRUPT COSPLAY ON HALLOWEEN!!!!!! The BOMB!
- you are always gorgeous
- Just Like Olya Polyakova
- Masha Garanca