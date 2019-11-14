Daughter Olya Polyakova’s enchanted autumn way
Masha Polyakova continues to develop as a model. Note that the daughter Olya Polyakova are set to increase in the future. Last summer, 14-year-old girl vacationing with benefits in Greece, where the training took place in the modeling camp.
Besides, the girl also develops his instagram-a blog which shares useful tips and also publishes the results of endless photo shoots. Moreover, recently Masha Polyakova with his 8-year-old sister Alice walked through podiumov time showing a new collection of Andre tan! Of course, their star mother hastened to showcase some photos and videos of the debut of daughters.
New post Masha is dedicated to another photo shoot in a stylish way. The girl decided to succumb to the universal excitement and also to arrange a photo shoot with autumn fallen yellow foliage.
As usual, special attention is given edgy Masha. Namely, fitting skirt with a trendy print in a “predatory” snake spots. Also completed a voluminous cashmere sweater brown. Of the accessories — a black Fanny pack. “Pride” beauty — long, thick hair slightly curled and down.
“As you fall, miss the sun?” — asks the fans Masha.
Subscribers Polyakova, Jr. hastened to leave your comments:
- “Divchina just unst, fresh Dianna, Nova wanna. Beauty”
- “Very nice, adult”
- “Similar to Mama”
- “Super, dodekanisa two pesky, publishe these photos”
- “Simply beautiful”
- “Krasivya and happy!!”
- “You always Topcik, don’t look at negative comments — stupid Chicks zadrot”