Daughter Olya Polyakova’s posing in luxurious fur coats

Masha Polyakova each time upping his “fashion skills.” Daughter of the “Queen of the night” Olya Polyakova is actively developing its instagram-a blog that shares with many thousands army of fans useful beauty tips just talks about everyday problems Schoolgirls and, of course, shows dozens of options for a variety of stylish images.

New post Polyakova, Jr. is dedicated to the theme of autumn and winter fashion. On his page in the network instagram she published a lot of pictures posing in fur coats and coats. When this girl flirts, they say, it is difficult to make a choice. And asks subscribers to help it.

“Lads, help me choose a coat which you like best. I personally can’t decide, help please”, — says Masha Polyakova.

Note that for several consecutive seasons in fashion — fur-coats faux-fur! Eco trend always in trend!

Also note that in this season, colorful fur for the daring fashionistas. A leading trend 2019 (animal print) never goes out of fashion!

