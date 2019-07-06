Daughter Olya Polyakova’s shows, as does the vacuum for a flat tummy
Masha Polyakova continues to study and relax in the modeling camp
Masha Polyakova continues to gain strength on an unusual holiday in Greece. The fact that in a far country Mary went not just 14 – year-old girl joined a modeling camp organized by, the way, is the Ukrainian model Alla Kostromicheva. Here girls learn the basics of the fashion business – learn how to walk, properly sit, take care of yourself, etc. But it seems that they have been especially active lean on constant training. By the way, during his stay in the camp Masha Polyakova markedly postroila.
So, the girls swimming around, I stretch and do Pilates. In addition, they are even taught to do vacuum! And it turned out that Polyakov Junior also knows how to do it.
Vacuum or Nauli is a morning practice of abdominal organs and the abdominal muscles. This technique allows you to make the slender waist, tighten and strengthen the corset. In addition, it is also very useful to promote health of the internal organs. And yet before taking this at home, you should take a few lessons from a professional. This technique is often taught in the yoga class.
14-year-old Maria has mastered the technique, and hastened to show in the video, which was also published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
Wow! 14-year-old daughter Polyakova shows, as does the vacuum for the flat tummy!! #Ulapalakua #Malapascua
video: instagram/models.camp pic.twitter.com/6KPyLEmpjI
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) July 4, 2019