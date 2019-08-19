Daughter Polyakova and Brezhnev boasted figures in swimsuits (photos)

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Дочери Поляковой и Брежневой похвастались фигурами в купальниках (фото)

14-year-old Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova Maria, who recently showed a photo with a guy who boasted a figure in a swimsuit.


Looking in a bathing suit and boasted the eldest daughter of the singer Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman.

Mary, “overweight” which last year actively criticized the network showed perfect figure and touched by the recognition. “Personally, I’m in America and I miss my mom, but I’m glad that nowadays you can follow a person in social networks,” said daughter Polyakova.

View this post in Instagram

How is your summer? Personally, I’m in America and I miss my mom, but I’m glad that nowadays you can follow a person in social networks, and our swimwear thanks to @amur_lamur a very large selection

The publication of Maria Polyakova (@mashapolyakova) 19 Aug 2019 10:03 PDT

Sonia Kiperman, who recently became an adult, and not missing mom published strict a bikini. Fans of the girls said that she – “like mommy.”

View this post in Instagram

Happy

Publication from Sonya (@sonyaxkiperman) Aug 19, 2019 at 9:49 PDT

We will remind, earlier the media said that Vera Brezhnev “brought rival”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.