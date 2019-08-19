Daughter Polyakova and Brezhnev boasted figures in swimsuits (photos)
14-year-old Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova Maria, who recently showed a photo with a guy who boasted a figure in a swimsuit.
Looking in a bathing suit and boasted the eldest daughter of the singer Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman.
Mary, “overweight” which last year actively criticized the network showed perfect figure and touched by the recognition. “Personally, I’m in America and I miss my mom, but I’m glad that nowadays you can follow a person in social networks,” said daughter Polyakova.
How is your summer? Personally, I’m in America and I miss my mom, but I’m glad that nowadays you can follow a person in social networks, and our swimwear thanks to @amur_lamur a very large selection
Sonia Kiperman, who recently became an adult, and not missing mom published strict a bikini. Fans of the girls said that she – “like mommy.”
Happy
We will remind, earlier the media said that Vera Brezhnev “brought rival”.
