Daughter Polyakova posed in the top with bare shoulders

| July 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Daughter Olya Polyakova Masha tries his hand at modeling — this summer she even attended this camp models in Greece, but also successfully lead your blog to Instagram and does vocals. 14-year-old beauty told the followers that the activity of something has decreased, so she decided to raise her with a sensual photo, and the contest.

Mary has published two scenes in which she is depicted in a dark green top with bare shoulders and flowing hair. The girl languidly opened his lips and looks piercingly into the lens.

“The guys asset has significantly decreased, so let’s play a game, write under this post any comments and don’t forget the “like” button. At random I will choose a winner ,who will receive something tasty,” he promised Polyakova, Jr.

The followers did not remain in debt and filled Mary with compliments, admiring her youthful beauty.

  • All the Polyakovs are the most beautiful and smart
  • Beauty, no words
  • A very “live” photo
  • Nepravishta
  • Beauty, Shaw said
  • Very nice, keep it up, good, stylish, just a delight
  • Very beautiful
  • Photos chic
  • Ofigennaya
  • Very gentle and slightly erotic
  • Beautiful
  • Very similar to mom
  • Very feminine and natural beauty
  • Beautiful and charismatic, future actress!!! or already)))
  • Beauty mom
