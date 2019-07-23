Daughter Polyakova posed in the top with bare shoulders
Daughter Olya Polyakova Masha tries his hand at modeling — this summer she even attended this camp models in Greece, but also successfully lead your blog to Instagram and does vocals. 14-year-old beauty told the followers that the activity of something has decreased, so she decided to raise her with a sensual photo, and the contest.
Mary has published two scenes in which she is depicted in a dark green top with bare shoulders and flowing hair. The girl languidly opened his lips and looks piercingly into the lens.
“The guys asset has significantly decreased, so let’s play a game, write under this post any comments and don’t forget the “like” button. At random I will choose a winner ,who will receive something tasty,” he promised Polyakova, Jr.
The followers did not remain in debt and filled Mary with compliments, admiring her youthful beauty.
