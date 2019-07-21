Daughter Polyakova posed in velosipedah and jacket
Daughter Olya Polyakova, Maria Polyakova spends the summer with properly – girl had to go to a model camp, and Greece, and then in Ukraine, and now professionally posing for a photo, choosing exclusively the best angles. Young hottie also tries his hand at blogging and pleases fans of the trend outfite, taking surveys on the summer new items from your wardrobe. So, a fresh picture in Instagram she showed how to wear ultramodnye this season Cycling shorts.
Young beauty posing outdoors on the summer terrace of the restaurant near the water. 14-year-old girl black Cycling shorts, short top and matching long pinchak school. The image of Mary complements the stylish trend glasses shape on the chest flaunts her original pendant.
“The fashion so much smarter than dogs this season I prefer to wear the school blazer. And how do you wear them?” asked the daughter of the stars.
Pictures definitely like the fans, they noted the similarity of Masha and her famous mother, and also praised for the ability to look stylish and fashionable
“Very stylish!”, “Beauty mom”, “Gorgeous”, “Beautiful girl, just like her mother”, “Duzhe Garni I prima duchonka”, “Wow, take it easy!”, “Very good you look. I probably would too, so put”, “Masha, you are space. Garnier Yak sonce”, “This is adorable”, “mother’s copy”, “Bombino”, — shared his impressions of commentators.