Daughter Svetlana Loboda Eva wore the wig and temporarily became a blonde
Eva, the daughter of Svetlana Loboda, try one of the scenic images famous mother. The girl temporarily became a blonde, wearing a wig of the mother.
Currently, the singer is enjoying the summer vacation. Svetlana Loboda appeared free time that she can spend in the first place, to his family. She recently visited Kiev, where he became a welcome guest at the wedding of her sister Xenia, and a celebrity now just resting and trying to spend more time with the children. Playing with me, was really exciting, it allowed one to try on your wig. Usually, 8-year-old girl wears a long blond braids, but because the change of the image was very bright.
Fans praised the experiment and “showered” with compliments heiress idol. No less enthusiastic words they have dedicated to her mother, which, despite the summer vacations, continues to study hard in the gym, perfecting your figure.