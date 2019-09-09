Daughter Svetlana Loboda Evangelina pointed to the picture of the sleeping mother
Sleeping mother showed the photo of the daughter of the famous singer Svetlana Loboda. The picture appeared on Instagram account of star performer and was a complete surprise to her numerous subscribers.
Black-and-white photo you can see the me, was really exciting and sleeping beside her mother Svetlana Loboda. A unique picture of star successor was made during the rest of her, but probably after a dream showed his mother. That, in turn, decided to publish a new photo in your microblog in the social network Instagram. Delight subscribers a chance to see their favorite in a home setting no bounds. Fans began to comment on a rare shot, calling it the most cozy and sweet from all that has ever appeared in the account of the star performer. While fans compare Svetlana Loboda with this sleeping beauty.
“When the morning begins not with coffee, but with the appearance of such a photo!”, “Everybody be quiet. Svetlana Sergeevna asleep, like you can, but only very quietly”, “Mom is sleeping, she’s tired”, “eve knows how to pick the right moment”, “Ooty my God it’s really cute. Mom is resting, and daughter takes the picture”, “Very nice, cozy and homely photos in this blog” — share their emotions the subscribers.
By the way, is a new publication in the account of Svetlana Loboda in just over an hour gathered over 55,000 Likes and a huge number of enthusiastic reviews.