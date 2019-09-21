Daughter Taisia Povaliy boasted pregnant belly (photo)
The daughter of the scandalous Ukrainian singer Taisia Povaliy Svetlana Vikhrova boasted pregnant belly.
“Surpriiiise! Do you think anyone there?) little boy or girl? (Who in the subject — please do not spoil)”, — she signed the photo, which poses in a short black dress and with a cat in his hands.
Photographed Svetlana and her husband Denis Povaliy. He previously showed a correspondence with the young wife.
Recall that married Denis and Svetlana in the summer of 2015. About his wife’s pregnancy Denis learned February 23 — Svetlana, in his words, made a gift.
Note that Denis Povaliy — only son of the singer. but chose the stage. “When I came a moment that had a choice between the child and the stage, we refused. Yes, that’s what you think. Igor did not deter me. We chose the music, selected the scene, the song. It’s our choice”, — said the singer in an interview.
By the way, recently Lilia Podkopayeva in the third time became a mother.
