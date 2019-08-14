Daughter uma Thurman will release first music album

August 14, 2019
The daughter of uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya hawke, has been successfully building her career as an actress and singer. The rising star will soon present the debut music album.

As you know, Maya starred in the series “Very strange things” in the new Quentin Tarantino film “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. But in addition to acting talent, she also has a musical gift.

Hawk has shared on Instagram a teaser of the first album with his photo and excerpt from the song “The Love of A Boy”. The text of the tender song, the young artist wrote herself, and her music – composer and producer Jesse Harris.

Maya also announced online that 21 August will give a concert in one of the clubs in new York.

