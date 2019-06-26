Daughter Vera Brezhneva after my mother tried on the black mini-bikini
Vera Brezhnev often shows a perfect figure in short skirts and bathing suits. The eldest daughter of the singer Sonya is not far behind mom.
The other day Sonia Kiperman, after his famous mother published a picture in a bikini. On a photo 18-year-old showed impressively thin waist. Sonia commented on your picture with the words: “Maybe this time I won’t delete”, hinting that he may seem too overt.
Followers appreciated the photo Sony. “What’s the skinny! Share a secret”, “Sonecha, beautiful!”, “Baby, you look good” — admired subscribers.
Just a few days ago Vera Brezhneva also showed a figure in a swimsuit by posting a sexy video. In the video, 37-year-old singer emerges from a pool in a black bikini and stylish sunglasses.
Recall, Sonja was the daughter of Brezhnev from Vitaly Voichenko. The couple broke up when she was a year old. Sonia has a younger sister Sarah, which this year will be 10 years old. The father of Sarah — Ukrainian businessman Mikhail Kiperman, with whom Vera Brezhneva was married until 2012.