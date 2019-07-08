Daughter Vera Brezhneva first showed a young man
The girl posed next to a charming brunette
The eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva, 18-year-old Sonia Kiperman grows strikingly like my mother. The girl spends almost all time in the United States, where he lives and receives education. It is not as often as the star mother, indulges subscribers photos, and especially not spread about his personal life. Once Faith had let slip that they are ready to be a grandmother, because she had her first child quite early, at the age of 19, but tries not to meddle in the life of a girl with morals, though always ready to give advice if she asks. However, Sonia in no hurry to change status, because she is still very young, but still decided to show the public her boyfriend-handsome. Joint photo the girl published in Instagram.
Sonya posing in a white dress made of natural fabrics and open sandals with thin straps. She stands at the bike, uperevshis back at the beautiful young brunette with curly hair in white shirt. Young people with tenderness look at each other.
“One of the few beautiful photo where we are together,” left her signature in English, noting the guy in the picture.
The aroused the admiration of subscribers girls. They reasonably said that the couple looks stunning, and the young man is extremely handsome.
“You’re a dear! Happiness to you”, “What a beautiful couple! Love you,” “Sonia, how lucky you are. What a beautiful young man beside you. Many young girls dream about such a satellite can’t do it!”, “The coolest couple,” said the commentators.