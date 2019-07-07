Daughter Vera Brezhneva first showed your boyfriend
Daughter Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman first showed her lover — a young man from the U.S. named Matt.
On his page in social network Instagram Kiperman first published combines the romantic with the lover, with the inscription: “One of the few shots where we are sealed together.”
The footage was taken by a professional photographer and got a lot of positive feedback.
“Lucky Sonia!”, “Sunny Bunny”, “Little kid”, write affectionate users.
As you know, Sonia has been living in the US, where I graduated from Ojai Valley School, and then successfully admitted to a prestigious University in California. Star mother often visited her daughter and shares on his official page in Instagram combines images.
Sonia grows very similar to his famous mother, but unlike her does not aspire to the model parameters, and it feels comfortable in your weight. She has participated in several fashion shows fashion brands and managed to star to cameo on “the vampire Diaries”.
For the very pictures, it seems no surprise, as it seems to have long been familiar with the potential son-in-law.
And Sonia, by the way, this year celebrated its 18th anniversary and so may at any time get married, and then to make my mom happy by the birth of a grandson or granddaughter. By the way, Brezhnev is not afraid of the prospect of becoming a grandmother before 40 years. Artist not afraid to grow old, and looks to the future with great optimism.
In addition, she had had her first child, so I do not see anything reprehensible. But Faith believes that Sonia will not repeat her fate and will not force things in your personal life. “At the moment I don’t think Sonia wants to have children. I think she wants to get high, to walk… And right!”, — wrote the singer.
In addition to Sonia Vera Brezhneva grows another beautiful daughter. The girl has a unique appearance and is already chiseled figure.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 18-year-old daughter Vera Brezhneva after my mother showed me a neat figure in a bikini.
