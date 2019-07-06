Daughter Vera Brezhneva was fascinated by the Network of romantic way

The eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman similar to his famous mother as two drops of water. And the resemblance is not only in appearance but also in the internal message. The same as a famous singer, her daughter is especially good romantic and tender images. She recently shared a few “aerial” shots on his page in Instagram. In some frames the beauty posed in a dress of a shade of beige with print large white flowers, mysteriously writing for their philosophical phrase.

Дочь Веры Брежневой очаровала Сеть романтичном образом

“We run to the future shining like diamonds,” commented on a post Sonia.

“Dream a little dream of me” — the call of the left daughter of a celebrity under the photo.

Of course, fans could not help but comment on angelic photo of your cat and Sonja showered with compliments.

  • “Your photos are very aesthetic compared to others”
  • “Very beautiful”
  • “Bright Bunny”
  • “My cleopatra”
  • “You’re beautiful”
  • “Beauty”
  • “Pretty”
  • “You’re an angel”
  • “ms beauty”
  • “Beautiful”
