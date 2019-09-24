Daughter Zavorotnyuk broke the silence
The daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain, after a long silence made a statement. 23-year-old Anna has published on his page in the page in the Instagram post, in which he refuted information in the media about her family.
The girl said that the “news” about fabulous fees, which she and her family members were allegedly offered for the interview and participation in a talk show of Andrei Malakhov “live” is a fake. She assured that with such proposals, neither the presenter nor his editors have not addressed. She asked reporters not to speculate about fictional stories and leave their family alone.
“Journalists, leave me and my family alone and thanks to those people who genuinely means well”, — wrote Anna. About the health of my mother, she didn’t say a word.
Recall that the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk not comment on her health. In this regard, the media appears contradictory information. Then write about the deteriorating health of the actress, to report the comforting news — supposedly she had a second surgery and there was a good chance for recovery.
. But the diagnosis of Anastasia has been classified, it has access to only a selected circle of specialists and family.
