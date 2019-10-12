Daughter Zavorotnyuk explained why not tell about your mom on TV
The daughter of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna in the comments in Instagram under the information about his mother’s health explained why none of her family does not appear on Federal channels and tells in what condition is the star of the series “My fair nanny”.
About it writes the edition Teleprogramma.
Users felt that the mother of the actress time to break the news to stop the rumors. So one of podeschi noticed that when a person becomes famous he needs to realize that his life will be an interesting society.
“When a person becomes famous, he needs to understand — there is no more “mine” only “ours.” She is a public person, and since I raised this topic, then I’m sorry, there is no smoke without fire. Again I say, it means a kernel of truth in there. Yes, of course, the thing about journalists is immoral, and I’m not defending them, but the position of this family makes to go to extreme actions. They say nothing, if everything was normal, they would have said that everything is fine. And they’re covered in secrets, to, sorry, to hypenate for the bill. I was raised and grew up on the tips of Babysitting Vicki, I don’t want to condemn someone, but it is time to reveal the cards for their relief. All the health”, — said the lady.
This attack Anna Zavorotnyuk explained: “You are wrong and contradicting yourself. We do not go to communicate with journalists and does not appear on the air of Federal channels because we are not interested in HYIP, but first and foremost we want a peaceful and happy life of my mother, the rest is not important”, — said the girl.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna broke the silence. She asked the network to the Russian artist Stas Mikhailov, who supported the “beautiful nurse” and urged the media not to speculate on her illness. The girl thanked the artist for his support and published a post in Instagram-stories. “Thank you,” wrote Anna.
