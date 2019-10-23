Daughter Zavorotnyuk showed a new photo
The sick daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-stryukove published in social networks a new photo after a few a long silence.
Photo published by Anna without a signature, and the link will bring to the page line of clothing and accessories D8 Moscow, the founder of which is a girl.
On page D8 of Moscow there is a photo of the gloss, in which Anna touting the clothing.
“Anna is so much like my mother that I was for a moment held his breath with hope…” — wrote one commenter.
Recall that the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk has not released her diagnosis. They denied rumors of her serious condition, but encouraged to pray for the health of the actress.
Russian journalists say that mother Anastasia Zavorotnyuk saw at the cemetery, where the grave Matrona of Moscow.
