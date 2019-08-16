Daughters of Stallone and Fox has played a major role in the “Blue abyss 2”
At the Los Angeles premiere of the film “the Blue abyss 2”, in which the main roles played Sistin Stallone and Corinne Fox. Daughter star and their fathers were guests of the anticipated event.
Sistan also came to support her mother Jennifer flavin and sisters Sophia and Scarlet.
21-year-old Stallone and 25-year-old Fox are just beginning to explore acting way. In the film girls and their colleague Nia long played the part of researchers of the underwater world, which hosted the bloodthirsty sharks.
Corinne and Sistin known as a model. Fox in 2016, won the title of “Miss Golden globe”, and Stallone, in addition to the shows at the fashion weeks, shot for Harper’s Bazaar and W Magazine. It is noteworthy that in 2017 the title of “Miss Golden globe” also received Sistin, dividing it with her sisters.
Daughter Jamie Fox previously starred in the TV series “Sweet and vicious”. Young actress and model is now prepared for the project, which will play together with the father and with stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Jared Butler and Eva Longoria.