David and Victoria Beckham and their children rest in Miami
44-year-old David Beckham recent months spent a lot of time in the United States, devoting himself to football club “inter” from Miami (with a 2020 club will begin play in MLS, the highest football League of the USA and Canada). The other day a former athlete along with 45-year-old wife Victoria and children, 16-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old Harper, flew to Miami for summer vacation. Judging by the photos and videos in Instagram, the star couple had fun in the water Park.
Beckham, his sons and daughter a few times a ride on the waterslide, visited a steak house, a Turkish chef, Nusr-Et, went for wakeboarding, watched the dolphins, then went fishing and even managed to visit eve Longoria which Victoria Beckham good friends. Baby Harper played with one-year-old actress’s son Santiago.
Victoria is also published in the microblog a few pictures from vacation.
While the family was on summer vacation, the eldest son Brooklyn Beckham stayed in London. 20-year-old aspiring photographer and worked with famous photographer Rancinan in his Studio in West London.
But it seems that Brooklyn, who has previously shot campaigns for Burberry and published his own book of photographs fell on the internship. His colleagues told The Sun that budding photographer otsutstvuyut basic knowledge and skills.
Everyone knew that the job Brooklyn needs adjustment, but no one imagined that they would have to treated as a complete zero. All pinned great hopes on him, but it’s not the most impressive start. He lacks knowledge, but he tries to compensate for this with their enthusiasm,
— shared the insider.